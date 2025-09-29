Electronic Arts — the studio behind Madden NFL, Battlefield and The Sims — just hit a new boss level.

On Monday (Sept. 29), the video game giant announced it agreed to be acquired in an all-cash deal worth $55 billion, which could become the largest private-equity buyout ever.

According to CNBC, EA shareholders are cashing in big with a $210 per share payout. No cheat codes needed — just money in the bank.

Who’s Got the Controller?

The buyers: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners. PIF already owned nearly 10% of EA, but now they’re leveling up to majority power.

READ MORE: 10 Video Games That Deserve Movie Adaptations

Affinity CEO Jared Kushner (yes, that Jared Kushner) appeared in the press release to praise EA’s “bold vision for the future” and admit he’s still a gamer at heart. Somewhere, The Sims are rolling their pixelated eyes.

CEO Respawn

Despite the shake-up, EA’s current CEO Andrew Wilson isn’t going anywhere.

In a note to employees, he said he’s “excited to continue as CEO” and promised the new partners are “committed with conviction” to EA’s long-term vision.

Game of Billions

The deal — expected to close in fiscal 2027 — is already boosting EA’s stock. Shares jumped 15% Friday on rumors and another 5% Monday after the announcement.

READ MORE: Thousands of Classic Games Coming to PlayStation, Including Yellow Cutie ‘Pac-Man’

EA’s headquarters will reportedly remain in Redwood City, California, but the ownership game has officially changed forever.

So yes — The Sims will keep expanding, Madden will keep dropping every year, and a whole lot of investors just got a whole lot richer.