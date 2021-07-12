Sealed ‘Super Mario 64′ Game Sells for $1.5 Million

It's-a me, Mario! And I just cost someone a cool million dollars!

That's right, a sealed copy of the classic Nintendo 64 game Super Mario 64 just sold at auction for a whopping $1,560,000. (No word on how many Gold Coins that is.)



The seven-figure sum now holds the record for the most expensive single video game auction ever, according to Kotaku.com. The record previously belonged to an extremely rare copy of The Legend of Zelda, which held the record for just a few days following its auction for $870,000 on July 9.

Before that, the title went to Super Mario Brothers, which sold for roughly $660,000. That means within just two transactions, the record for the single most expensive video game practically doubled. Of course, this speaks to the ongoing fascination with nostalgic '90s and '00s memorabilia. (If you don't believe us, try looking for a pack of Pokemon cards at your local gaming store. Or, you know, Target.)

But here's the real question: once you spend $1.56 million on a video game...do you even play it? Is saving Princess Peach and defeating Bowser really worth that much?

And on second thought, what millennial has seven figures of disposable income lying around to spend on a video game? In this economy? Someone go find Yoshi or consult Toad, because we need some serious answers...