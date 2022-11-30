Well, it turns out The Super Mario Bros. Movie isn’t just a movie of the old Super Mario Bros. game. The latest trailer for the upcoming animated film reveals that the movie also includes segments inspired by Donkey Kong, Super Smash Bros. and even Mario Kart.

You can watch the trailer below.

It also features Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, and while the first teaser for the film drew some criticism from fans who complained that Pratt did not sound like the real Mario (the “real” Mario, like he is a person who exists in our universe), this one does sound a bit more at times like the version of the character who has become synonymous with Nintendo since the mid-1980s. His little yelps at the end during the Mario Kart scene especially.

Check it out for yourself:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

It’s hard to imagine this collection of video game references working as a cohesive story, but Teen Titans Go! to the Movies was actually a very funny film. So hopefully those guys can pull this off. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to open in theaters on April 7, 2023.