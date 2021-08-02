Ariana Grande is coming to Fortnite!

That's right, fresh off her first promo for the upcoming season of The Voice, the pop star is headed into the popular multi-player game for her first-ever digital concert event.

Below, PopCrush rounded up everything you need to know about Ari's big Fortnite debut.

When is Ariana Grande's Fortnite concert?

Ariana Grande's Fortnite concert will be a multi-day event, kicking off Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. EDT and running through the weekend until Sunday, Aug. 8. Every region in the world has different start times for the big show, allowing players the globe over the chance to experience Ariana in 3D. Check out the full schedule below:

The Americas: Friday, Aug. 6 (6 p.m. EDT)

Friday, Aug. 6 (6 p.m. EDT) Global: Saturday, Aug. 7 (1 p.m. EDT)

Saturday, Aug. 7 (1 p.m. EDT) Asia & Oceania: Sunday, Aug. 8 (12 a.m. EDT)

Sunday, Aug. 8 (12 a.m. EDT) EU & ME: Sunday, Aug. 8 (10 a.m. EDT)

Sunday, Aug. 8 (10 a.m. EDT) The Americas: Sunday, Aug. 8 (6 p.m. EDT)

How to watch Ariana Grande's Fortnite concert:

To watch the superstar's first-ever digital concert, you'll need a Fortnite account. But don't worry — even if you've never played the game, it's easy to log in to watch the concert event. All you have to do is download the game from the official Epic Games store and then create your own free Fortnite account.

Once you've created your account and character, you should be good to go. Epic Games recommends players log into the game at least an hour before Ariana's show — despite being virtual, it's going to be the hottest ticket in the digital world. Once you're logged in, be sure to jump into The Rift playlist 30 minutes ahead of the show, at the very least.

What will Ariana Grande's Fortnite skin look like?

Ari's Fortnite skin (i.e. character design) was revealed Sunday morning (Aug. 1) on the game's official Twitter account. Appearing to be inspired by the icon's look from her 2015 "Focus" music video, Ariana's avatar arrives with her trademark high pony in a silver-y hue and a matching stage-ready sparkly crop top, miniskirt and thigh-high boots.

Check out the big reveal below.

Will there be any special Ariana Grande Fortnite items in the game?

Every concertgoer will automatically receive a Cuddly Cloudcruiser Umbrella just for attending the show. And if you're a Fortnite Crew subscriber, you'll also get free cosmetics distributed into your locker, including a Skye Up High Loading Screen and a Rift Tour-themed banner.

What is the Rift Tour?

The Rift Tour is a virtual-only event, exclusive to Fortnite. Similar to the recent Easy Life show, the Rift Tour offers players unique ways of interacting with one another, experiencing the concert, offering unlockables for players and more.