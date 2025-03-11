Hilarious New App Literally Keeps You From Doom Scrolling

Oh, am I here for this! You, too, I'm sure.

Whether you find yourself doomscrolling, spending hours watching hilarious reels, or stalking friends' or co-workers' posts, THIS is the app for you.

Have you heard or seen the phrase "Go Touch Grass" while scrolling? It's a popular comment to people, often derogatory, which means you really need to get off your screens and get out into nature, sunshine, or just fresh air in general.

According to the CNET website, the app is aptly named Touch Grass. Rhys Kentish, a British app developer, created it when he became concerned with the overwhelming hours he was personally spending on social media and online in general.

It may seem like a joke or a bit extreme, but it could be a great weapon in the fight to curb our screen time. I hope it first gives [users] a good laugh, but more importantly I hope it offers them a chance to disconnect from the shackles of the digital world and allow them to connect with nature more.

According to CNET, after you download the free Touch Grass app, pick the two apps you spend the most time on, even falling down rabbit holes for hours on end. Touch Grass will literally block them.

Don't worry—those time-consuming apps aren't blocked for a certain number of hours or days. You can unlock them after you've gone outside and touched the grass. I'm not even kidding, and I love it!

You'll only be able to unlock all your apps by uploading a picture of yourself outside, literally touching grass. Then, you can choose the amount of time you want to allot yourself to use each app.

Touch Grass is free, but if you have more than two apps that pull you in for an unhealthy number of hours, you can upgrade to unlimited apps for $6 per month or $50 annually.

Oh, and how apropos is this! Rys will donate 50% of the profits to UK wildlife conservation and rewilding projects in the UK.

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy