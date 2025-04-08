Fix 10 Issues You Don’t Know About by Simply Powering Down Your Phone Daily

When was the last time you turned off your phone? Yes, even phones need a brief, daily nap to operate to their full potential.

I mean, it's a little computer, and just like your computer or laptop, you probably shut down or restart those at least once a week, right?

According to the I Drop News website, something is always running in the background. You've been on an app, and suddenly it shuts down, and you're staring at your home screen, right? Or you happen to see an app on your phone downloading itself again. Even when you see absolutely nothing, something is happening.

While your iPhone might try to fix this issue by itself, turning off your iPhone is a quicker way to end all processes simultaneously. When you turn your iPhone on again, all the processes will start from scratch, returning it to its regular performance. It’s easier and faster to start from the beginning than trying to fix a bug when it happens.

According to Forbes, powering down your phone for at least a minute or so each day will help with 10 things, even if things seem to be working just fine.

Helps Resolve Network Issues Reduces Hacking Chances Improves Security Deletes Cached Data Prolongs Battery Life Enhances Efficiency Enhances Performance Rebooting is Good For Computers Updates Without Anything Else Running Fixes Bugs Without Anything Else Running

According to I Drop News, the simple act of powering down daily may not seem like much, but it will do wonders.

If you can, many experts recommend turning off your iPhone at least once a week and for at least one minute. Turning off your iPhone is one of the oldest tricks in the book. If you can do it more, that's great.

As your loving IT department has probably said to you more than once for various tech issues: "Have you tried turning it off and back on again?"

