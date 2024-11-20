This Facebook Scam Is Back for the 2024 Holidays — Don’t Be Fooled!

How many scams are we warned about monthly? The holidays are particularly vulnerable, too.

These unscrupulous jerks are always trying to get our information, and way too many of us fall for it. This latest one is scary because it affects Facebook users emotionally and has made the rounds a couple of times already

It mimics what the real Facebook does when someone violates the community standards

According to a Better Business Bureau, if you receive an email from Facebook saying you've violated those standards, then, depending on who you are, it may be the latest phishing scam, so stop before you react.

Here's what the message will say.

Recently, we discovered a breach of our Facebook Community Standards on your page. Your page has been disabled for violating Facebook Terms. If you believe the decision is incorrect, you can request a review and file an appeal at the link below.

It will most likely add a sense of urgency to get you to react by saying you only have 24 hours to respond, or your Facebook account will be deleted permanently by Facebook.

As you can imagine, because this is how phishing works, there will be a link to click, and that's the link that will open up the scammer's access to your private information yet looks legit because it leads to what looks just like Facebook.com

You’ll be asked for your login email, phone number, name, and other details. The page will ask you to confirm your password when you hit submit. If you do, scammers will have all the information they need to hack your account.

However, look closely, as you should with everything now. Even the slightest typo that could be hard to see at first should be your warning that all is fine.

In reality, just go to your Facebook account because you'll most likely see that everything is fine. However, if it's not and you think it could be authentic, don't click the link.

According to the BBB, always login directly to your account and proceed from there. If you're in trouble with Facebook, your account will guide you on your next steps. Never click on a link sent to you.

