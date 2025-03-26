Beware: That Frightening Facebook Violation Scam Is Back

Are you about to lose your Facebook page and everything on it forever?

Another day, another bad guy trying to get access to your personal, private info. This latest one is scary because it hit last year around this time and appears to be back.

This scam mimics what the real Facebook does when you violate its community standards, whatever that means, since they seem to contradict themselves often.

According to the Better Business Bureau, if you receive a Facebook email saying you're in violation of their standards, then stop and breathe after reading it in case it's from a scammer.

The message will say something along these lines

Recently, we discovered a breach of our Facebook Community Standards on your page. Your page has been disabled for violating Facebook Terms. If you believe the decision is incorrect, you can request a review and file an appeal at the link below.

It may also say that Facebook is about to disable your Facebook page and is giving you a chance to reply.

This sense of urgency really effs with you when you think of how many photos, videos, and friends you will instantly lose forever. But whatever you do, don't click on the link the email provides.

You’ll be asked for your login email, phone number, name, and other details. The page will ask you to confirm your password when you hit submit. If you do, scammers will have all the information they need to hack your account.

As I'm sure you know, typos are often a major red flag, so look for those in the email. That said, real Facebook warnings are just that—warnings with an explanation of what you did, while no action is required on your end.

If you're truly disabled temporarily, you'll see that the next time you log in to your Facebook page, with information telling you how long you're stuck in Facebook jail.

Sadly, Facebook pages can be hacked, as it seems everything can, so if you're truly concerned, you should reach out to Facebook directly from your page.

