Tiger Woods and Nike Part Ways After 27 Years: ‘People Will Ask if There’s Another Chapter’

Tiger Woods and Nike have parted ways.

The legendary golfer and the athletic apparel company both announced the news on Monday (Jan. 8), ending a 27-year partnership.

Woods has sported Nike on the golf course since he burst onto the scene in 1996.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever," Woods wrote via Instagram.

"Phil Knight's passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way," he continued.

"People will ask if there is another chapter," Woods said, referring to speculation he will play in the Genesis at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles on Feb. 15-18. "Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"

Woods has reportedly made hundreds of millions of dollars throughout his deal with the company over the years, according to NBC News.

READ MORE: 13 Celebrities Who Struggled With Sex or Porn Addiction

According to The Oregonian, Woods signed a contract in 2013 that netted him around $200 million.

Woods has achieved 15 major championship victories, 82 PGA Tour wins and numerous comebacks from injuries and personal setbacks.

In recent years Nike has pulled back from the golf market. In 2016, the sports company stopped making golf apparel, including clubs.