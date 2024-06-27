Bronny James Joins Dad Lebron on the Los Angeles Lakers With 55th Pick in NBA Draft

Bronny James has entered the NBA, and is joining his dad, Lebron James, on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bronny joins his superstar father on the court after not being selected in the first round.

However, the 19-year-old was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th overall pick during the second round of the NBA draft on June 27 (Thur).

Bronny is the oldest of Lebron's three children, and is entering the league after only one season at the University of Southern California.

Bronny and Lebron will make history as the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.

"Now they are teammates on the Lakers!," the NBA wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 6-foot-3 guard had a lot of hype behind him before the draft, but after some health issues during his freshman season at USC, his draft status began to drop.

An anonymous NBA general manager told The Ringer earlier this year that Bronny is "nowhere near ready" to play in the league.

"He should go back to school to develop at his own pace or he risks getting lost in the shuffle, whether or not he’s playing with his dad," they continued.

What it Means if You See a McDonald’s With Turquoise Arches Instead of Yellow

READ MORE: What it Means if You See a McDonald’s With Turquoise Arches Instead of Yellow

Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek was correct after projecting that Bronny would be taken with the 55th overall pick.

"James is far from a finished product, but proved he belonged in this draft class as a prospect at the draft combine, where he shot the ball well and showed more scoring potential in the lane with his floater,” Peek wrote.

Not everyone has high hopes for Bronny, with an NBA executive telling the New York Post, "We wouldn’t be talking about him if his name was Joe Thomas. Small combo guard that’s not going to grow much more, that has a very good feel on how to play. Not a great ball handler, streaky shooter, strong, vertical athlete and just a decent defender right now."