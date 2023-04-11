New Flower Species Named After Blackpink’s Lisa, Discoverer ‘Greatly Inspired’ by K-Pop Star

Blackpink's Lisa is already so iconic it's hard to wrap our brains around, with her immense talent that covers singing, dancing, rapping, modeling, and more.

Now, a brand new fragrant flower species found in Thailand has cemented her status as a global icon. Apparently, the flower "appears to grow near streams in secondary forests."

Researcher Anissara Damthongdee of Chiang Mai University in Thailand is credited with the title of the newly discovered flower species called Friesodielsia lalisae.

According to the official research report, the etymology for the flower species' name is: "The new species is named in honour of Lalisa Manobal, a famous Thai rapper, singer, and dancer, whose motivation has greatly inspired the first author to overcome any obstacles during her Ph.D. study."

The research paper quickly made it to social media, where Blackpink fans reacted to the new Lisa flower on Twitter.

"Who wanna smoke the Friesodielsia lalisae flower with me," one fan joked in a tweet.

Another fan said, "Naming a rare species (Friesodielsia lalisae) after thee LALISA couldn’t be more fitting. Both are one in a million."

"When you’ve achieved a certain level of greatness, you get people dedicating their hard work to you," another fan declared.

"'Friesodielsia lalisae' if you can’t buy her flowers, name it after her. Biggest flex," someone else quipped on Twitter.

Another tweet claimed that the flower species is considered one of the "rarest and most endangered in the world."

Lisa, real name Lalisa Manobal, is a Thai rapper, dancer, and singer known for her work in the K-pop girl group Blackpink, as well as for her solo projects, like 2021's Lalisa.

The group is currently continuing its Born Pink world tour and is set to be the first Korean group to headline Coachella in April 2023.