Blackpink Fans Send Jennie Support After Singer Exits Mid-Concert Due to ‘Deteriorating Condition’

Blackpink's Jennie was forced to exit the stage on Sunday (June 11) during the K-pop girl group's Melbourne show at Rod Laver Arena in Australia.

Jennie, whose energy was noticeably low, abruptly left the stage during the group's performance of "Lovesick Girls." The three remaining members, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo, explained to the crowd that Jennie hadn't been feeling well all day and had even skipped soundcheck due to her illness.

"We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11 (today), member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition," the group's entertainment company, YG, confirmed in a statement posted to Weverse.

"JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability. JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end and assures that she will recover as soon as possible," the statement continued, as YG asked fans for their "understanding."

Naturally, fans, lovingly known as Blinks, left get well soon messages for the 27-year-old pop star on social media, and expressed their love and support for the multi-talented entertainer via the #JENNIEYOUARELOVED hashtag.

"Get well soon, my love," one fan tweeted.

Another Blink advocated for Jennie to get some much-needed rest as she recovers.

"It's okay. Please, we understand. Melbourne will understand," someone else assured on Twitter.

Many fans noticed that Jennie wasn't feeling her best during the concert, with one person noting on Twitter, "The way her smile just disappears as the lights went out."

In the accompanying video, the singer-rapper seems visibly tired as she leans on a pole for support.

Another fan noticed that Jennie seemed off when introducing herself to the crowd, describing her languid tone as "lowercase letters."

The group's next tour dates will take them to Sydney, Australia, where they're set to play on June 16 and June 17.

See more support for Jennie, below: