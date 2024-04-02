K-Pop Group BABYMONSTER’s Youngest Member Has Sassy Response to Fan’s Marriage Proposal

K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER is already charming fans shortly after their debut, including a recent response to an online marriage proposal by youngest member Chiquita.

On the platform Weverse, where fans can interact with their favorite K-pop idols and groups, a fan jokingly asked 14-year-old Chiquita for her hand in marriage.

"Canny sis, please marry me," the translated message read, using Chiquita's childhood nickname, per Koreaboo.

"Jail jail jail jail jail jail," Chiquita joked back, according to a fan translation from Twitter/X.

The fan's translation also explained that the joke had another layer to it as the word Chiquita used in Thai sounds like a cough.

Fans online were highly amused by the sassy exchange.

"GET 'EM!" a fan encouraged in a tweet.

"Lmao someone asked Chiquita to marry them and she replied 'Jail!!!!'" another person tweeted with several laughing emojis.

Other fans were proud of the young star for standing up for herself.

"CHIQUITA putting a creep in place. Yes," one fan tweeted.

"chiquita really said 'jail time for yall pervs' lmao," another fan agreed.

The 14-year-old singer (born in 2009) is one of the youngest idols to debut in K-pop in the group from YG Entertainment, which debuted on April 1, 2024 with a 7-song EP titled BabyMons7er.

Their tracks "BATTER UP" and "SHEESH" have garnered them over 90 million streams already and the group has been lauded by their growing fan base for their powerful, smooth vocals.

Prior to the group's official formation, Chiquita appeared on the reality show Last Evaluation for YG at just 13 years old.

The girl group follows in the footsteps of fellow YG Entertainment groups like 2NE1 and Blackpink.

BABYMONSTER consists of seven girls: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita.