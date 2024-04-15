Jackson Wang Teams up With Pop Mart for K-Pop Figure Collection

Jackson Wang is the latest collaboration with pop culture company Pop Mart for exclusive collectible figures depicting some of his most iconic looks.

Wang is the first musician to be depicted as a figure by the Asian designer toy and entertainment brand.

The Magic Man collection is set to drop on April 19, named after Wang's 2022 album.

Included in the collection are some of the singer's most recognizable looks, from Coachella performances to music videos like "Pretty Please" and "Come Alive."

According to the company, some of the figures even come with special base designs meant to replicate the stage effects that made his onstage looks even more alluring.

For example, one figure features the ominous red smoke and fire from the spooky "Come Alive" music video.

Plus, Wang himself oversaw the selection of the looks featured in the collaboration.

The Chinese K-pop idol, who is also a member of renowned boy group GOT7, just celebrated his 30th birthday on March 28.

"I'm officially 30. I wanna thank everybody for supporting and believing in me. Without you, i wouldn’t be the man i am today. It’s a new chapter for me as an artist, also as a human. Nothing last forever, that’s why i cherish every moment, good and bad times. Always learning and evolving," Wang wrote in an Instagram post.

"I also want to thank my parents for giving me everything. The kid is 30, and mom dad shall be rest on my shoulder. The more i grow i realized a lot of things. Family, industry, friends, love , purpose of life. I will gather everything and i hope i can share it one by one with you when im ready," he added.

Currently, Wang is busy performing at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as a part of 88rising's "Futures" set.

He even debuted an unreleased song with singer BIBI during Weekend One, called "Feeling Lucky," per NME.