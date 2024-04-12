K-Pop Star Park Bo-ram Dead at 30: Report

Beloved K-Pop star Park Bo-ram has reportedly passed away at 30.

Numerous South Korean media outlets reported that the Superstar K2 alum died on Thursday (Apr. 11) unexpectedly after a night out with two friends.

It was reported by AllKPop that she spent the evening drinking and went to her friend's home alongside the two. She was reported to have gone to the bathroom around 9:55 PM. It wasn't until minutes later that one of the friends went to check on her when they discovered her leaning over the sink and was unconscious. They attempted to perform CPR and called emergency professionals immediately.

Boram's agency, Xanadu Entertainment, confirmed to The Korea Herald that she died unexpectedly Thursday afternoon. Boram reportedly suffered from a "cardiac arrest" and was taken to Hanyang University Guri Hospital and was later pronounced dead at 11:17 PM.

"Park Bo Ram suddenly left us on the late evening of April 11," her agency said in a statement. "Our hearts are deeply troubled as we deliver this sudden news to her fans. A wake and funeral proceedings will be scheduled after a discussion with the singer's family."

Her cause of death is unclear, and according to reports, an autopsy will take place on Saturday (Apr.13) to determine what exactly happened to her.

Boram was currently working on preparing her full-length album and recently released her single, "I Miss You," earlier this month.