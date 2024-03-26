Concert Resale Tickets for $800,000? That’s What This K-Pop Fan Allegedly Found

A K-pop fan on Twitter/X shared a wild discovery on Sunday (March 24).

The fan tweeted a screenshot of resale tickets for girl group IVE's concert that cost over $800,000 per ticket.

"Anyone want to go to IVE with me? We could probably pay this off in 85 years," the fan joked.

Not only were the tickets hundreds of thousands of dollars, but the service fees alone were $150,000 per ticket.

The total came to a whopping $1.9 million for two tickets.

"Crazy ways you can get into 1 million dollars of debt in the USA: • university of southern california dental school • IVE (k-pop girl group) 'show what i have' 2024 tour resale ticketmaster floor tickets at allstate arena," the fan quipped in a reply to their original tweet.

Naturally, fans reacted in disbelief to the shocking ticket prices.

"The resale price is CRAZY!! Like bro.. do the members come with the tickets or what..?" one person tweeted.

"THEY NEED TO REGULATE WHAT PEOPLE CAN PUT FOR RESALE PRICES I'M SO SERIOUS. LIKE THIS IS JUST CLOWN S--T," the original poster added.

Another person came across the same listing on Ticketmaster and tweeted their outrage.

"WHO THE F--K IS SELLING TICKETS TO [the] IVE CONCERT IN CHICAGO FOR OVER A MILLION DOLLARS???" they tweeted.

"Someone is reselling ive tickets for $800k .... what the heeeeeell," another person said on Twitter/X.

"This is exactly why we need to abolish ticketmaster i’m SO serious," one person declared.

The controversial ticket-buying platform has landed itself in hot water multiple times over its sketchy practices, including dynamic pricing and its spotty presale and Verified Fan systems.

In 2022, the chaotic Eras Tour ticket sales for Taylor Swift's massive tour even prompted a hearing at Congress.

Now, it seems not much has changed since fans discovered this absolutely deranged resale price.

"The U.S. loves the free market and so does Ticketmaster, it would be so easy for them to say nope, you can’t resell something at that price it’s too high, but they don’t put any limits on it and neither does the government," the fan who shared the tickets tweeted.