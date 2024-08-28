K-Pop Star Taeil Kicked Out of NCT Following ‘Sex Crimes’

NCT band member Taeil has been kicked out of the group following allegations of sex crimes.

His departure was announced on Aug. 28 in a statement that his agency shared to their official Twitter account. The statement shared that he has been “accused in a criminal case related to a sexual crime.” However, the exact nature of the crime has not been revealed at this time.

"We recognized the seriousness of the issue, and we have decided that Taeil can no longer continue team activities," the label began.

"We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided that he will leave the group.” The label added that he’s fully cooperating with the police investigation.

The statement that was made by the agency has gone on to be viewed more than 45.7 million times.

Taeil was a part of NCT, or otherwise known as Neo Culture Technology. The group is a popular South Korean boy band that debuted close to a decade ago, back in 2016. The group currently has more than two dozen members divided into several subunits. Some of the subunits of the group, include: NCT 127, NCT Dream and NCT Wish.

Taeil was recently active in the NCT 127 branch of the group. They were most known for their exciting sounds and experimentation with music that spanned genres. During their time, they have even gone on to make appearances on the Billboard charts.

Since the news broke of Taeil's alleged involvement in sex crimes, people on Twitter have gone on to share their reactions to the news.