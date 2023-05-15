Why Did K-Pop Star Lucas Leave NCT and WayV?

Popular K-pop super-group NCT, which has over 20 members, has lost a member.

Lucas, who was part of the sub-unit group WayV, as well as the collaborative group SuperM, announced his departure from the groups on Instagram on May 10.

"After much deliberation and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to part ways with the group NCT and WayV," he wrote in his statement.

"I sincerely feel sorry for the members, and it is with a heavy heart that I leave behind a long-standing friendship. It has been nearly 8 years since I first joined the members, and I am deeply grateful for their care and support. I will cherish these memories and never forget," he continued.

Lucas also noted he hopes the other members will remember him as Huang Xuxi, his birth name, rather than just Lucas, which is his stage name.

"I genuinely love them and will always support them from the bottom of my heart," he added.

It is unclear if Lucas will be included in SuperM's forthcoming 2023 comeback.

Why Is Lucas Leaving NCT?

Lucas' official explanation for exiting the group is to pursue solo endeavors.

"I believe the best way to repay the fans who support me is by continuing to deliver outstanding performances. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the fans and everyone who has continually supported me," he wrote in a statement, noting the decision took "considerable time" for him to reach, but that it is the "right decision for the good of all."

See Lucas' Instagram post, below:

NCT's company, SM Entertainment, also released a statement about Lucas' departure.

"After our deliberate discussion LUCAS, we made a mutual decision to part ways with the group NCT and WayV to pursue his individual endeavors. Thank you for your understanding and continuous support, as this was a decision taken with much consideration of both the members and all the fans who have supported," the company announced.

However, some fans believe the idol's exit might have something to do with his hiatus.

In August 2021, SM Entertainment placed Lucas on an "indefinite hiatus" for "irresponsible" actions after a dating scandal came to light online.

"Lucas is deeply reflecting on having caused great pain and disappointment due to his wrong behavior, and the agency also feels responsible for our poor management of the artist," the company said at the time in a statement.

The hiatus came after a Twitter user claimed Lucas gaslit her after she had allegedly dated him. She also claimed that Lucas would pay for hotel visits and then ask to be repaid for them.

"He gaslit me by saying that there was no one else who was able to understand him," a translated tweet from the thread read, per Koreaboo.

The claims ignited a chain reaction in which more accusations emerged.

One fan exposed alleged chat screenshots with the K-pop star, which she claimed revealed the star manipulating her into buying designer clothing.

Another Twitter user also claimed to be Lucas' ex-girlfriend and reportedly corroborated the accusations of gaslighting.

After the allegations, Lucas released a statement saying he would take time to "reflect" on the "wrong behavior."