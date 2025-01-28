15 Annoying Movie Characters Audiences Completely Hate

Many movies have a villain, but not all movie villains are created equal... or are as equally hated. And sometimes, the most hated movie characters aren't actually villains at all!

On Ranker, fans voted on the most irritating movie characters of all time—you know, the ones we all love to hate—giving us a top 15 made up of agitating aliens, bratty kids and beautiful-but-bland heroines.

The list covers it all, from cruel Hogwarts professors to toxic romance leads such as Christian Grey and Bella Swan. (Kristen Stewart would beg to differ, by the way.)

Other hated characters include controversial comedic icons, wealthy tycoons, conniving politicians and teenage terrors.

That being said, these characters may be annoying, but they sure are memorable.