Have You Seen This Life-Sized ‘Home Alone’ Christmas Decoration?

It was a beloved Christmas comedy that was loved from day one when it hit the theatres.

Home Alone is iconic and often a tradition for families, no matter how old you are. So it's no surprise that this life-sized decoration is going viral, often put up prior to Thanksgiving. After all, the movie premiered for the Thanksgiving holiday season in 1990.

I remember seeing it in the theatre with my popcorn, soda, and milk duds when it came out. I laughed so hard I cried and did that shaking, silent laugh thing we sometimes do when we just can't stop.

As I'm sure you know, it was another brilliant John Hughes movie set in his favorite spot, suburban Chicago, about eight-year-old Kevin McAllister, played by Macauley Culkin. Kevin's family mistakenly leaves him home alone when they hurriedly leave for the airport to catch a flight to Paris for Christmas.

Being home alone, he creatively defended the house against a pair of bumbling burglars, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. They break in on Christmas Eve, assuming the family is gone on holiday. Kevin creatively uses Christmas decorations and other things around the house as make-shift booby traps.

This is the movie that made Macauley a star and household name, along with one of the most famous movie lines out there: "Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal." That line is actually from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. And even though sequels rarely live up to the original, these two go hand in hand every Christmas for so many.

Anyway, I ran across this video on Instagram once again when it just popped up in my feed.