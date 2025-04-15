Trump Bullied His Way Into ‘Home Alone 2′ and Now the Director Wants to Remove His Scene

Remember when the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation removed the Donald Trump scene from the 1992 film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York?

It actually happened back in 2014 to make room for commercials. According to the BBC, that scene lasted just a few seconds and was one of many scenes removed for a total of eight minutes. Of course, no one noticed until Trump was President and his son, Don Jr., noticed when the movie aired in Canada.

It's that super brief scene in NYC's Plaza Hotel when Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin asks him for directions. You see, Trump owned the Plaza at the time, and according to the World or Reel website, esteemed, award-winning filmmaker Chris Columbus had to put Trump in a scene to film in the hotel. Chris says Trump's insistence and appearance in the film are a source of discomfort.

He bullied his way in. He told us the only way we could shoot there was if he had a role. It’s become this bizarre curse. I wish I could take it out. There’s no reality where I’d ask a non-actor to be in a scene like that. We just really needed to film at the Plaza, and this was the cost.

But if he removes it, will Trump send ICE after him and deport him? While Chris was born in the United States and lives in San Francisco, the filmmaker is of Italian descent.

With how things are, I’d probably be deported back to Italy or something. I feel trapped. It’s like I’m not allowed to touch it, even if I want to.

Chris is being honored at the 68th San Francisco International Film Festival on April 26 and according to the World of Reel, his career filled with major hits like Mrs. Doubtfire and the first two Harry Potter films he remains haunted by this decision that lasted just seconds on screen — but has stayed with him for decades.

Trump denies this and says everyone begged him to be in the movie.

According to CNN, Macaulay Culkin spoke out years ago supporting the removal of the eight-second cameo.

If you've seen the movie, you know that if it's digitally removed, it won't affect the movie at all since it's an unnecessary scene.

