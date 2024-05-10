Taylor Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour Set List Has Changed

Taylor Swift has officially added a new era to her Eras Tour setlist.

On May 9, the "Fortnight" singer shared the revamped set list for her Eras Tour when she made a stop in Paris, France to begin the European leg of the tour.

The new additions of songs came from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. While in Paris, she performed some of the album's tracks such as “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?,” “Down Bad,” ”Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

This was the first time that Swift has performed these songs live since releasing her album on April 19.

The addition of the new songs were the beginning of a revamped set list for the tour that also included taking some other songs from other eras out of the set list. Some of the songs that were previously in the show, but now have been cut include: The Archer,” “Long Live” and “Tolerate It."

Swift still has three more shows to play in Paris before she jets off to Stockholm, Sweden.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Set List

Lover:

"Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince"

"Cruel Summer"

"The Man"

"You Need to Calm Down"

"Lover"

Fearless:

"You Belong with Me"

"Love Story"

Red:

"22"

"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

"I Knew You Were Trouble"

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version)"

Speak Now:

"Enchanted"

Reputation:

"...Ready for It?"

"Delicate"

"Don't Blame Me"

Folklore & Evermore:

"Cardigan"

"Betty"

"Champagne Problems"

"August"

"Illicit Affairs"

"My Tears Ricochet"

"Marjorie"

"Willow"

1989:

"Style"

"Blank Space"

"Shake It Off"

"Wildest Dreams"

"Bad Blood"

The Tortured Poets Department:

"But Daddy I Love Him"

"So High School"

"Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

"Down Bad"

"Fortnight"

"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"

"I Can Do It with a Broken Heart"

Acoustic Set:

Guitar surprise song

Piano surprise song

Midnights:

"Lavender Haze"

"Anti-Hero"

"Midnight Rain"

"Vigilante Shit"

"Bejeweled"

"Mastermind"

"Karma"