Taylor Swift Fans in Shock After Infant Is Spotted on Floor at Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift fans were shocked and outraged after they spotted a sleeping baby on the floor of a recent Eras Tour concert in Paris.

According to Page Six, a fan shared a photo of a baby that appeared to be sleeping on a purple coat on the floor of the pit in La Défense Arena.

The baby was lying on the coat next to a full merch bag while an unidentified person in shorts and sneakers stood over them, though it was not made clear if the person was the parent of the infant.

"Not to be one of those people but I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there," the person captioned the photo.

The post has since been deleted, but not before thousands of fans saw it and expressed their shock at the baby being there.

"Nof--kingbody should be bringing a baby to the eras tour," one fan tweeted, along with lyrics from Swift's song "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" that say, "You deserve prison, but you won't get time."

"I have so many questions about the baby at the Eras Tour. Did they have to buy it a ticket? Why was it even allowed in? Why wouldn't you get a babysitter? Wtf," someone else tweeted.

One person tweeted that bringing a baby to the notoriously loud and massive concert was "cruel."

Another person warned fans not to "step on a baby at the Eras Tour."

Someone else joked that the incident was the real-life version of the meme from The Sims in which a baby is lying on the floor on fire while the mother plays games on a computer.

According to Page Six, the venue said that the "general terms and conditions of sale stipulate that all minors (without any age limit) holding a ticket for a concert at Paris La Défense arena must be accompanied by an adult. Under 18 children remain under their legal guardian responsibility, it’s venue policy. For spectators with a young child in the floor, an alternative seating arrangement has been proposed but refused by ticket holders."

Their website also states that the venue "doesn’t recommend bringing children under the age of 4, even if accompanied, particularly due to the high volume."

A similar situation took place in May 2023 at an NMIXX K-pop concert when a fan brought their baby and even placed him on the stage.