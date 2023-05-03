K-pop girl group NMIXX performed in Seattle, Wash., Tuesday (May 2) and the show was completely stolen by none other than someone's baby!

The tiny tot somehow crawled on stage from the audience with a huge grin on their face.

"WHO TF THREW THEY BABY AWN STAGE??" one fan tweeted along with a video of the baby being picked up by NMIXX member Kyujin, who appeared worried when the baby began crawling across the stage.

A different angle from the concert showed the K-pop singer handing the baby back to someone in the crowd at Moore Theatre in Seattle.

"Hello, the baby? Oh my God," one fan can be heard exclaiming in the clip.

One video showed Kyujin adorably iinteracting with the baby, waving and smiling.

A fan on Twitter posted about witnessing the whole thing go down in person. "IT WAS SO CRAZY," they wrote.

The same Twitter user posted photos of the baby sleeping in the arms of a woman in the front row during what appeared to be before the concert.

READ MORE: Bang Chan Got Bit by Bed Bugs During U.S. Stray Kids Tour

On the other hand, many were concerned for the baby's safety.

One fan reported "running" and crowding during the concert, which allegedly made member Kyujin concerned about safety after she became aware of the baby.

Someone else echoed that sentiment, tweeting, "The more I think about the NMIXX baby on stage situation, the more it makes me mad, like bringing a baby to a loud concert with no ear protection, in the pit front row where people are constantly pushing and then putting the baby on stage????"

NMIXX are currently on their first-ever showcase tour in the U.S. The Nice To Mixx You tour is in support of the group's debut EP, expérgo.

The 13-city run includes stops in Atlanta and Los Angeles, and will wrap up in Brooklyn, New York, on May 16. The girls will then take the show to Asian cities including Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila.

NMIXX debuted under SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment, in February 2022. There are currently six members: Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin.