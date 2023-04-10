Bang Chan Couldn’t Show His Abdomen Because He Got Bit by Bed Bugs During U.S. Stray Kids Tour

During a recent live stream as part of his "Channie's Room" series, Stray Kids leader Bang Chan revealed an... itchy fact about the group's U.S. tour.

At around 37 minutes into the stream, a fan asked via the comments, "Chan, is your arm okay? There [were] bumps on it."

"Okay, here we go," Bang Chan began to explain, laughing.

"So remember last time, how I talked about the reason why I couldn't show my abdomen because of something? I guess I can say it because it's all gone now," he shared, adding that while he was in the U.S., he found "all these bumps on my body. My arms, my legs, my stomach, my chest, my back, my neck. I was like, 'What is going on?'"

At first, he thought it might be an allergic reaction. But then he soon realized they were "bed bug bites."

"It was like two o'clock in the morning. I was about to sleep, but I saw this really small bug on my bed, and I was like, 'Oh, that's a bug; I'll probably have to get rid of it.' So I picked it up and threw it out, right?" he continued.

Bang Chan called the hotel to let them know that he found a bug and that he got rid of the creepy crawler.

"It was, like, so late, and it's not like we could change the bed or anything, so I was like, you know what, I'm just really tired, so I'm gonna just go to sleep," he said.

Bang Chan also revealed he got the bites during the Los Angeles stop of Stray Kids' tour.

"That's why I couldn't do the usual acts and whatever," he said, referring to a fan-favorite portion of the group's show where he teases the crowd by lifting up his shirt.

He also added that he didn't want Stays (a.k.a. Stray Kids fans) to worry at the time or think that he was going through a serious illness.

Thankfully, the reaction wasn't too itchy, and he shared he has been taking medicine to help clear the bites from his skin.

"Here I am finally telling you guys what happened. It's all good now," he concluded.