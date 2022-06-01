Charlie Puth Says Being ‘Really Horny’ Makes Him Creative

In case you didn't know — and maybe didn't want to know — Charlie Puth is really horny.

In a new profile with Bustle, Puth declared his unrelenting horniness during a chat about his quirky TikTok presence and strange ongoing prank war with music producer Benny Blanco.

"I’m really horny. I think to be a creative, you have to be a little bit," Puth shared.



You can see this attitude in action by visiting Puth's TikTok page, where his most recent video proves his point. Check it out below:

Apparently, his horniness transfers into his music-making, which has garnered him Billboard Hot 100 success and collaborators including Wiz Khalifa and Katy Perry.

Puth catapulted to stardom by using YouTube as a launching pad. He soon found himself performing on shows such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show before finding mainstream success with his debut album and the mega hit "See You Again" featuring Khalifa, off the Furious 7 soundtrack in honor of the late Paul Walker.

Apparently, all of this massive success can be attributed to Puth's libido.

“This is a really weird sentence, but if you took the instrumental only of my music, I want people to almost get turned on by the frequency,” he said.

The TMI doesn't stop there, though. According to Puth, when having sex, he can't listen to music. The irony.

“I will analyze the music playing in the background and I'll start to see the music notes in my head and I will not be able to get hard,” he shared.

But the cherry on top is Puth's reveal of the very first song he ever, uh, pleasured himself to — as well as the other artist's reaction to the revelation.

“The first song I ever jerked off to was f---ing ‘This Love’ by Maroon 5. Now I’m good friends with Adam Levine. [I told him] and he was like, ‘That’s really weird.’”

Basically, this 2021 tweet from comedian Sarah Schauer has aged really well:

