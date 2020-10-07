Meghan Trainor is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.

The "All About That Bass" singer made the big announcement during an appearance on The Today Show Wednesday (October 7).

Trainor Skyped from her home and showed off her Christmas decorations before she shared their big news.

"I'm very good as you can tell — it's all Christmas here," she said, smiling. "But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest," she added, as Sabara came into the frame to announce that they are expecting.

"We're so excited we couldn't sleep," Trainor revealed. "We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was nineteen going to The Today Show [that] I will have the most babies in the world. It finally happened and we're so excited.

Trainor did not reveal the sex of the child but did reveal that she's about halfway through her pregnancy and it has been "very easy so far."

"I do feel like I'm learning new things every single day," she admitted. "I realized how amazing women are. We're all like, women are superheroes. This is crazy."

After her television appearance, Trainor shared an ultrasound image via Instagram.

"You all know how long I’ve wanted this," she captioned the image. "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

