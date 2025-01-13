15-Year-Old Pop Album Finally Goes No. 1 Surprisingly Due to L.A. Fires

Heidi Montag's 2010 album Superficial was a flop at the time it was released but now it's gone No. 1 on iTunes for a bittersweet reason.

Fans banded together after Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires and began streaming her album to help support their family.

Thanks to the fans, the album and its title track have now both hit No. 1 on iTunes.

"Thank you for the overwhelming love and support of my music and really rallying behind us in this devastating time and making it such a blessing. Thank you for helping support us, helping build us back up, helping to encourage us, give us that hope and faith and excitement in such a dark, dark time," Montag said in a TikTok video after the album began exploding on social media.

Montag also noted that it's the 15-year anniversary of the album, making the fans' gesture extra special.

Just before the fires broke out, Montag had even announced a special deluxe version of the album to celebrate the anniversary, which included new tracks and remixes.

READ MORE: Celebrities Who Have Lost Their Homes in the Los Angeles Fires

Songs like "Go Harder," "Blackout" and "I'll Do It" are also going viral on TikTok, with even celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski joining in.

"Didn't expect this Heidi Montag song to be the soundtrack to the 2025 apocalypse but you know what f*** yeah," she captioned a video on the platform.

"Thank you legend," Pratt commented on the post.

Plus, Pitbull may be hopping on one of the viral tracks for a remix, according to a TikTok from Jan. 12.

"It's looking like Pitbull is getting on the 'I'll Do It' remix. He has the files right now," Pratt told Montag with a big grin while conspicuously wearing a Heidi Montag Superficial T-shirt.

"Are you serious?" she asked. "Do you feel like a miracle worker?"

"Not yet, [but] when I'm in a new house, yes," Pratt replied.

Pratt, ever the supportive husband, has been tracking the album's progress as it rises up the charts.

On Sunday (Jan. 12), he shared a post that said Montag is reportedly the first person this year to occupy both the No. 1 song and album spots on U.S. iTunes.

He also made a post to entice media outlets to interview Montag for the "promo" needed to "make number 1 Billboard charts by Thursday!"

According to Pratt, the album also went number one on the Top Pop Albums iTunes chart in England.

Montag noted that the album has hit the milestone in "multiple countries" in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, when the album was made in 2010, The Hills' most infamous couple sank nearly two million dollars into making it with music industry professionals.

"Every detail was very important to me, because I take this very seriously. Most artists, it’s not their own money, but I’ve actually gone broke putting every dollar I’ve ever made and my heart and soul into this music," Montag told Entertainment Weekly at the time.