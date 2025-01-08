Famous Couple’s House Burns Down + More Celebrities Affected by the Catastrophic Pacific Palisades Fire

The Los Angeles community is in crisis and California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night (Jan. 7) due to a devastating wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area.

Over 30,000 people were ordered to evacuate, including many celebrities who live in the area, according to Newsweek.

The wildfire has now affected over 5,000 acres of land and destroyed over 1,000 structures.

The wind-driven natural disaster has shown no signs of slowing down and many people's lives have been thrown into chaos.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the wind storm originated with the Santa Ana gusts and sparked fast-burning brush fires at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were among those who lost their homes on Tuesday.

The family, which includes their two sons Gunner and Ryker, safely evacuated before the fire engulfed their home.

Pratt shared photos of firefighters dumping water on their home on his Instagram Story and revealed that his parents' home also perished in the fire on Wednesday (Jan. 8).

In addition to The Hills couple, celebrities like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, Michael Keaton and Miles Teller all reside in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee shared that the fire was nearing her Malibu home on Instagram.

"As the fire draws closer, I pray for it— I pray for everyone in Los Angeles right now. What an incredibly terrifying moment for my community," she wrote in her caption.

Actress Kate Beckinsale shared that "most of her [daughter's] childhood" is gone, including her primary school, shops, restaurants and friends' homes.

"We had to evacuate many times during our life there — but the shock at the whole of the Palisades being destroyed is unthinkably horrific," she wrote on Instagram.

Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy spoke to the Los Angeles Times over the phone and shared, "The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon. I couldn’t see any flames but the smoke was very dark."

"I have no words. Only prayers and holding as much hope as I can for our home and our kids while we watch everything burn. Thank you to every first responder fighting so hard for all of us," Jennifer Love Hewitt shared via Instagram.

Actress and singer Mandy Moore evacuated the house she recently renovated and moved into with her family.

Now, the star doesn't know what the fate of the home is.

"Trying to shield the kids [Gus, 3, Ozzie, 2, and Lou, 4 mos.) from the immense sadness and worry I feel. Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don’t know if our place made it," she shared on her Instagram Story.

The children of Travis Barker – Landon and Alabama – also shared their experience on social media.

"Just evacuated from my home due to the wild fires in Los Angeles, please be safe!! They are saying the fires are spreading football field amounts in seconds," Alabama said.

Jamie Lee Curtis also posted about the tragedy on Instagram.

"My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well," she shared.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fires will affect not only Pacific Palisades but also Malibu, the San Gabriel Valley, the San Fernando Valley, Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills, the Santa Monica Mountains, the San Gabriel Mountains, Eastern Ventura Valley and coastal areas adjacent to the Sepulveda pass.