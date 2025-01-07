Health Department Shuts Down Popular Celebrity Restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

Trust comes with a celebrity for the most part, at least when you're talking about the high-stakes world of the restaurant biz. Am I right? I mean, cleanliness and safety are key, and if anyone is going to make sure all is well, it's going to be a celebrity whose reputation is on the line.

So what a shocking mark against Wolfgang Puck.

According to the Eater Las Vegas website, the award-winning Austrian chef is facing major fines and issues after the Southern Nevada Health District closed down the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill in the famed MGM Grand in Las Vegas. It literally received an 'F' on the inspection.

The health department found multiple violations at the celebrity chef’s restaurant, and until all of the health issues are fixed, it will remain closed.

It's not even like Wolfgang is known as a jerk; rather, he's the nice guy who has owned and continues to own dozens of award-winning restaurants. He's one of the most popular, loved celebrity chefs out there. He's iconic and has been part of the competitive Vegas restaurant scene since opening his famous Spago in 1992 at the Forum Shops at Caesars, now in the Bellagio.

According to The Street website, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill will reopen quickly.

A routine inspection revealed "effective gross unsanitary conditions or conditions including pest infestation," according to the health department's website. It also cited the restaurant's "effective pest control measures."

I wonder if Wolfgang is going to have to let some people go after this. For the most part, celebrity chefs aren't on site that often and trust their management and staff to stand tall and keep their restaurants running smoothly and deliciously.

