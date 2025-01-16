Remember When Heidi Montag Was in This Hit Adam Sandler Movie?

Heidi Montag charmed audiences on TV when she appeared in the hit reality show The Hills between 2006 and 2010, but did you know she appeared in a certain hit movie alongside Adam Sandler?

Released in 2011, Just Go With It centers around a vain plastic surgeon (Sandler) who asks his longtime assistant and friend, played by Jennifer Aniston, to pretend to be his ex-wife in order to help him win over a hot, young bombshell played by model Brooklyn Decker.

Montag makes a brief but memorable cameo in the movie.

The singer and television personality plays Kimberly, the Botox- and plastic surgery-obsessed wife of Sandler's character's similarly cosmetic surgery-obsessed client Adon, played by Kevin Nealon.

Watch her scene, below:

Montag, who at the time was in the tabloids for undergoing 10 plastic surgery procedures in just one day, teased her role during an appearance on The Tonight Show back in 2010.

"Kevin Nealon is my husband. And he's had more surgery than I have in the movie, so we kept playing around with who has more injections," she told at-the-time host Jay Leno, according to NBC San Diego.

"They just called me and they said, 'We'd love to have you," she added of nabbing the role, noting, "Thank God I haven't had to audition yet" and joking she "might have to get more surgery if they rejected me."

While Montag certainly wasn't rejected from the cast of Just Go With It, the reality star previously claimed her co-star, Aniston, banned her from attending the film's premiere in New York.

"I was so excited! This is the first movie I've ever been in and I can't walk the red carpet because Jennifer Aniston decided I was 'too polarizing,'" Montag reportedly said in 2011, according to The Daily Mail.

"I've been such a huge Jennifer Aniston fan my entire life and it's just really upsetting that she would do this to me. She should know how hard it is to make a career for yourself and to have someone like Jennifer Aniston go out of her way to make things hard for me is really disheartening," Montag reportedly said.

At the time, Aniston's spokesperson died the actress had any involvement in the guest list for the premiere, saying, "Jennifer has nothing to do with who was or was not invited."

Montag recently shot back into the spotlight after her debut album, Superficial, soared to No. 1 on iTunes in the wake of her and husband Spencer Pratt losing their home in the Los Angeles fires.

Her single "I'll Do It" has been promoted on social media by stars such as Paris Hilton, Julia Fox and Flavor Flav.

Montag released an unofficial music video for the 15-year-old song Wednesday (Jan. 15).

Watch Heidi Montag's "I'll Do It" Video: