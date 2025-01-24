Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Sue City of Los Angeles for Devastating Fire-Related Damages

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are seeking restitution after the Los Angeles fires caused damage to their home and livelihood.

In court documents obtained by People, the couple is suing the City of Los Angeles and the Department of Water and Power over the department's operation of its water supply and the subsequent damages to the couple's home and life.

Montag and Pratt allege the Pacific Palisades fire was "an inescapable and unavoidable consequence" of how the city poorly managed the water supply where their house was located.

The water source the couple use an example in their filing is the Santa Ynez Reservoir, which was emptied prior to the fires as it was awaiting repairs.

"With the Santa Ynez Reservoir effectively out of commission, hydrants in Pacific Palisades failed after three tanks each holding one million gallons of water went dry within a span of 12 hours," the documents read.

People reports the documents say the LADWP previously claimed the reservoir was left empty on purpose so that the company could find a contractor to do maintenance instead of using an employee from their own company.

Pratt and Montag allege in the documents that the reservoir was also for public use, resulting in weak water pressure that was not strong enough to fight the fires in the area.

The couple is suing for restitution for damages related to repair to their properties, the loss of enjoyment of their properties and loss of wages and earning capacity.