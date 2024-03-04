‘The Hills’ Star Spencer Pratt Jokes About Former Co-Star Kristin Cavallari’s 24-Year-Old Boyfriend

In true Spencer Pratt fashion, he has something to say about Kristin Cavallari's new boyfriend.

On Saturday (March 2), the former Hills star reacted to a viral TikTok video featuring Cavallari, 37, and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Mark Estes, dancing to Jason Aldean's "She's Country."

"If these MONTANA boyz had been on the Hills reboot with KCavi we def wouldn't have been canceled," Pratt joked in the video's caption.

In the comments section, one viewer said, "If there’s one thing Spencer is gonna do, it’s get involved in the drama."

Someone else quipped that Pratt was the "first Scott Disick," in reference to Kourtney Kardashian's ex who often stirred up drama on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Cavallari and her new beau have made headlines as of late due to their 13-year age gap. Many fans have pointed out that Estes was only around four years old when the original run of The Hills aired.

In her own TikTok, Cavallari reacted to the backlash about the duo's age gap by lip-synching to an audio that said, "So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket? This woman simply said she didn't care."

"When they’re all up in arms that I'm dating a 24-year-old. Andddd?" she wrote in the video's caption.

"He makes me happy," she added in an Instagram post confirming the pair's relationship.

Estes is a TikToker who is part of the group Montana Boyz, who often post "thirst trap" videos showcasing the Montana countryside, their horses, and their rustic outfits.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Kristin and Mark have been taking things slowly and were keeping things private until the news broke today. Both responded to the rumors, and are fine with the news about their relationship now being public."