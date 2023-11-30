Kristin Cavallari Reveals ‘Hottest’ Guy She Ever Hooked Up With (Spoiler: It’s a Fellow Reality TV Star!)

Kristin Cavallari is keeping it real!

On a recent episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest, the Laguna Beach alum answered a listener's question regarding the "hottest" guy she's ever been with.

"This is so funny. OK, if I were just purely basing it on looks, right? Like, put every guy in a line-up, nothing to do with like chemistry, or just like, the hottest?" Cavallari clarified.

"Tyler Cameron, and believe it or not, you guys — I know this is really freaking hard to believe — he’s hotter in person. It’s insane. It’s insane! So yeah, TC for you baby," she gushed.

Theo Wargo, Getty Images Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

The 36-year-old admitted two reality stars didn't have any chemistry, and her choice was solely based on his looks.

Cavallari previously dished that her showmance with the Bachelorette alum was strictly professional.

"I mean, that’s why I hired the guy, to get press. It worked. I was like, 'Check that box,'" she said in April 2022 on The Bellas Podcast.

READ MORE: Kristin Cavallari Recounts ‘Insane’ Date With Man Who Got Arrested

"Everyone’s like, 'Tell me everything. I’m like, 'I think he’s great but … we are not dating,'" she added, admitting Cameron was "a very good kisser."

The Hills alum was previously married to Jay Cutler. The exes split in 2020. They share three children: sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9; and daughter Saylor, 7.

Following her split from the former NFL star, Cavallari was briefly linked to comedian Jeff Dye.