Kristin Cavallari Accused Jay Cutler of ‘Marital Misconduct’ in Divorce Papers

Kristin Cavallari has accused husband Jay Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct" just one day after publicly announcing the end of their 10-year marriage.

According to divorce documents obtained by TMZ, the Very Cavallari star claims the former NFL player "is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper."

Cavallari is also asking for primary physical custody of their three children — 7-year-old son Camden, 5-year-old son Jaxon and 4-year-old daughter Saylor — and wants Culter to pay child support. Meanwhile, he wants joint custody.

The documents further reveal the estranged couple officially separated April 7, the day they returned home to Nashville from the Bahamas after an extended vacation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old reality star also made her split official on social media, removing the word “Wife” from her Instagram bio and only leaving the word "Momma."

Culter and Cavallari, who tied the knot in June 2013, announced news of their divorce via Instagram Sunday (April 26), writing, "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce."

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," they added. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."