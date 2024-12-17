Kristin Cavallari Once Caught a Masked Intruder Crawling on the Floor While Her Kids Slept

In a new episode of Kristin Cavallari's Let's Be Honest podcast, the reality star revealed that she once caught a masked intruder in her vacation home.

The incident occurred during a family vacation with her three kids, Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9, in the Bahamas in 2020.

"We were in the Bahamas during Covid — it was spring break. This is 2020 and then Covid hit so we ended up staying in the Bahamas for a month. We were in a really great, safe — what we thought was safe — gated resort," Cavallari explained.

"Well that night, I had Camden in bed with me. Camden and I went to bed early before everybody so I didn’t really know where everyone was in the house," she continued.

"I woke up to my bedroom door opening and it woke me up because of the light from the kitchen and I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor. And I was so out of it because obviously I had just woken up but I go, 'What the f--k are you doing?'" she revealed.

Cavallari revealed that the intruder was wearing a black ski mask and black clothing.

She added that after she questioned him, he bolted from the room and she realized that it was an intruder and not her husband at the time, Jay Cutler.

"I was like, 'Oh f--k.' Like that was not Jay… I don’t know who that was. But because Camden was in bed with me I didn’t yell, I didn’t scream. You think in those moments that that’s what you would do but your instincts just kick in. I honestly felt like I was in 'Mission Impossible,'" she recalled.

She texted Cutler to alert him about the situation but he didn't respond since it was around 1 a.m.

Cavallari then decided she had to venture out into the house herself and that she felt like "a Navy SEAL."

"So I go out in the house and I don’t know where anybody is. I look in the bedroom across the way — no one is in there. I’m like, 'What the f--k.' [...] Jay was upstairs with Jaxon and Saylor… And I woke up Jay and once I woke Jay up then I got really nervous. Like really scared. Then I started shaking. I was able to process then what happened but until that point, I was not scared, I was really calm," she shared.

"Long story short, he took all the cash that we had in a backpack but we ended up getting it back. We found out who it was — it was the HVAC guy," she revealed, adding that the man was eventually arrested by authorities.

Despite the scary incident, all of the kids slept through the night and Cavallari has never told them the story.

"That’s just one that I think would really scare them. That someone broke into our house, was crawling on the bedroom floor," she said.