Kristin Cavallari is looking to cash out on a Nashville-area home she purchased following her divorce from Jay Cutler in 2020.

TMZ looked into the sales history of Cavallari's Franklin, Tennessee home and found that she originally bought the property for around $8 million. Now, she is looking to get a cool $11 million in attempt to turn a nice profit.

Zillow has the home listed as having four bedrooms and five bathrooms along with a little more than 6,700 square feet of living space.

Not only is the inside and outside of the home stunning, it also is situated in an area that seems to be surrounded by nothing but miles of trees and wildlife.

Outside, there is a large pool near a guest house, barn and chicken coop.

On the interior, potential buyers will find tons of updates that still keep the home's country charm. For example, photos show a state-of-the-art kitchen and exposed wood beams that look they are straight out of the 1800s.

Ironically, the house was just built in 2016.

Here is an inside look what the former star of The Hills and Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County has in store for the next owner of her Tennessee estate.

