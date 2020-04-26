Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Announce Divorce

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler just announced that they have decided to end their marriage.

Cavallari shared the news on Instagram Sunday afternoon (April 26) along with a photo of the couple locking arms and walking off into the distance.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," she wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

The pair married in 2013 and have three children together: 7-year-old son Camden, 5-year-old son Jaxon and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.

"This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family," Cavallari wrote on Instagram.

Kristin first came to prominence after being cast in the reality television series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County back in 2004. Cutler is a former NFL quarterback, who spent much of his 12-year career playing for the Chicago Bears.

Since 2018, the pair have starred in their own reality series, Very Cavallari, which airs on the E! network.