Kristin Cavallari reunited with her ex-boyfriend and former Laguna Beach co-star Stephen Colletti.

Cavallari posted a photo of her hugging her former beau via Instagram on Tuesday (August 4). "2004 or 2020!?" she captioned the snapshot.

Sources told TMZ that there is nothing romantic going on between the former couple. The outlet reported that Cavallari was in Laguna to visit Colletti and former LB: The Real Orange County co-star, Alex Murrel.

Cavallari's close friend, Justin Anderson, seemingly confirmed that the two are just friends. "Oh lord. Here come the internet rumors," he wrote in her Instagram comments section. "You two haven't aged a day!"

The former couple sighting follows her divorce from NFL quarterback, Jay Cutler. The couple made the announcement via Instagram in April.

According to divorce documents, Cavallari claimed that Cutler "is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper."

The couple shares three children together: 7-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old Saylor.

See the photo, below.