Reality Star Heidi Montag Gnaws on Raw Bison Heart in Public: Photo

When you’re a busy celeb you have to find time to grab a quick bite whenever you can.

Reality TV star Heidi Montag was snapped eating raw bison heart while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday (Mar. 10).

The Hills: New Beginnings star was spotted in a chic outfit on a walk gnawing on a large chunk of meat.

The 35-year-old told People she was exploring new diet trends as she and her hubby Spencer Pratt try to have a second baby.

The duo welcomed son Gunner, 4, in October 2017, and Montag has been open about her struggles to conceive again.

"I love trying new things! I've always been very interested in various types of diets," she told the outlet, adding she's also into "anthropology," particularly "the way humans are meant to eat."

"When you think about where the most nutrients are that are bio available to humans without toxins," The Hills alum continued. “Organs are very nutritious parts of animals. Culturally organs are a critical part. Eating raw liver is going to preserve as many nutrients as possible."

Montag does acknowledge eating raw organs carries some risk, but she just happens to “like eating sushi-style organs.”

"I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I'm willing to try different things," she explained after being inspired by Paul Saladino, MD. "It's a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also now I've been taking the supplements called 'Her Package' from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle."

As with the taste, Montag added she has “definitely adjusted” to it.

Last month, the Laguna Beach alum made headlines after she posted a video of herself to Instagram in which she was seen eating raw liver as well as bull's testicles, claiming that there are "so many benefits to eating liver" and "animal organs."

“Not too bad,” Montag said of the former, reported E!. “[It’s] slippery. I might need to cook this. Here’s a little piece of it. Really chewy.”