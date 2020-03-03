Mischa Barton reportedly won't be turning to The Hills: New Beginnings because she's too "boring."

TMZ reports the actress wasn't asked to come back for the second season of the reboot and will be replaced with "someone with more spunk." According to insiders, producers "found Barton's storyline a bit bland and her personality a little boring," which in other words means they want someone with a little more drama in their lives.

Sources also say she's the only one who isn't returning to reprise her role as the rest of The Hills cast — Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter — is slated to make a comeback.

Apparently, The O.C. alum will be replaced by DJ and actress Caroline D’Amore, who used to party with Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton back in the day. She seems like the perfect fit since she probably has plenty of Hollywood stories to share.

The Los Angeles native has appeared on reality TV before and has made cameos on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami, as well as appeared on HBO's Entourage, 90210 and the 2009 horror movie Sorority Row.