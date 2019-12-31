2000s Teen TV Stars: Where Are They Now?

When it comes to teen TV shows, the 2000s are pretty hard to beat with iconic series like The O.C., Gossip Girl and One Tree Hill.

We all wanted a close mother-daughter relationship like the one between Rory and Lorelai on Gilmore Girls, while the laughs never stopped with the hilarious antics on That ‘70s Show. It was always a mystery as to who held the true identity behind XOXO, Gossip Girl. Plus, the plethora of life lessons we learned on every week on Degrassi: The Next Generation and 8 Simple Rules prepared us for adulthood. Teen TV was truly thriving in the 2000s, which is no wonder why these shows remain fan favorites years later.

From heartthrobs like Chad Michael Murray and Penn Badgley, to It Girls like Blake Lively and Rachel Bilson, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite 2000s teen TV stars that stole our hearts so many seasons ago. Check out what they’ve been up to since their iconic roles in the gallery, below.