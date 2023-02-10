Remember When ‘Some Girl Named’ Lady Gaga Was on ‘The Hills’?

Before Lady Gaga was the Grammy-winning pop icon-turned-actress we all know and love today, did you know she appeared briefly on an episode of MTV's hit soap-reality show, The Hills?

According to Fandom, production on the fourth season of The Hills began in the spring of 2008, around the time Gaga released her debut single, "Just Dance." The track dropped on April 8, 2008.

Watch Lady Gaga's "Just Dance" Music Video:

In the fifth episode of The Hills Season 4, titled "Something Has to Change," cast members Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port are tasked with assisting fashion design Danny Guez for the launch party of his Dylan George label, which took place on June 10, 2008 in Los Angeles.

Hilariously, famed publicist Kelly Cutrone preps LC and Whitney for the gig by telling them they will be helping "some girl named Lady Gaga, who apparently is [Interscope Records'] new big signing."

The "Poker Face" singer, who performed at the party, is introduced to Lauren and Whitney backstage, where they help style and finalize her outfit.

At one point, LC comes to the rescue by repairing Gaga's broken zipper on the fly (no pun intended) before the then-future-icon performs for the party crowd.

"You are superwoman," Gaga tells Lauren.

Watch below:

Gaga’s appearance on The Hills was filmed just months before the release of her debut album The Fame (Aug. 19, 2008) and subsequent breakthrough into pop stardom.

Her debut single, "Just Dance," entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 76 on Aug. 16 of that year. By January 2009, it was No. 1 on the chart, just four months after her appearance on The Hills aired on Sept. 8, 2009.

Of course, Gaga also later ended up becoming a major fashion icon, influencing other artists as well as larger fashion trends in the 2010s.

Watch more of Lady Gaga's appearance on The Hills, plus other celebrity cameos, below:

