25 Celebrity Friendships That Imploded

Sometimes BFFs aren't for forever and the celeb pairs we once thought were #friendshipgoals end up blowing up or fizzling out.

Not only do celebrities have their romantic relationships scrutinized, dissected and reported on, but their friendships are also closely watched and examined. When going through a friendship breakup the interviews get juicy, the social media unfollows get noticed and a cycle of harsh shade-throwing begins.

From co-stars like Drake Bell and Josh Peck experiencing wedding invitation betrayal to Camila Cabello losing her girl gang of Fifth Harmony, we recap our favorite, once-inseparable besties and their unfortunate fallouts.