2024 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Photos: See This Year’s Best and Worst Dressed Fashion Moments

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet is finally here!

MTV's hotly anticipated awards show will air live Wednesday (Sept. 11) from New York City’s USB Arena.

This year, Megan Thee Stallion will host the star-studded affair which will feature performances from artists such as Anitta, Halsey and Sabrina Carpenter. Notably, Katy Perry will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award, and Eminem will return to the VMAs stage to kick off the show with a song off his new record, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

Taylor Swift leads nominations tonight with a staggering 10 nods, while Post Malone trails behind with nine. Ariana Grande, Eminem and Carpenter are tied with six nominations apiece.

This year, 29 artists are first-time nominees.

Other performers at this year's ceremony include Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Doechii, GloRilla, KAROL G, Lenny Kravitz, LISA, LL COOL J, Quavo, Rauw Alejandro and Shawn Mendes.

As always, the VMAs is sure to bring head-turning fashion statements from the most famous faces in the music industry.

As we wait for the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet to kick off tonight, check out looks from last year's awards show, below.