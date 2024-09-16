Shakira Stops Shooting Music Video After Fan Films Up Her Skirt

Shakira walked off stage after a fan reportedly filmed up her dress while she was dancing.

The incident took place this past weekend at the LIV Miami nightclub where Shakira was celebrating and filming a music video for her new single "Soltera."

In a viral video from the moment, Shakira can be seen smiling and dancing on a stage as she plays her new song.

Suddenly, Shakira begins to gesture at someone below her in the crowd, wagging her fingers in a "no" or "stop" motion.

"I see you," she gestures, before holding down the front and back of her skit in a protective motion.

She continues dancing for a few more moments before making a "cut it out" motion. Appearing frustrated, she suddenly stops dancing and walks off stage.

Watch below:

A spokesperson for Shakira has not responded to the incident as of reporting.

On social media, fans defending the Colombian superstar and scolded the audience members.

"That's truly disappointing behavior. Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage. It's crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone," one person tweeted.

"I hate how anyone thinks this is appropriate!" someone else wrote.

"This is why I would still choose the bear!!!" another Twitter user shared, referencing a popular meme in which women choose between being alone in the woods with a bear or a man.

A release date for Shakira's new single has not been revealed as of publishing.