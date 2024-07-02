50 Photos Catching Lindsay Lohan Growing Up in Front of the Camera

Lindsay Lohan was able to achieve worldwide recognition thanks both to her acting roles as a young adult and a few notorious bumps she encountered along the way.

Lohan was born July 2, 1986 and grew up on Long Island. After taking acting gigs for commercial appearances, the young star would land her first major role in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap.

The years following brought whirlwind of starring roles in movies like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday. Lohan would also attempt to launch a music career around this time.

As she entered her late-teen years, media attention turned towards Lohan's run-ins with the law. She eventually became probation-free in 2013. A year later, she moved to Dubai where she says she feels a "sense of calm."

"I think it's because paparazzi is illegal there," Lohan told Vogue. "I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself."

Lohan is currently lined up to star in a sequel to 2003's Freak Friday.

Here is a look back at how Lindsay Lohan grew up in the public eye.

