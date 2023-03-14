Lindsay Lohan is pregnant!

The iconic actress is expecting a child with her husband, Bader Shammas.

On Tuesday (March 14), Lindsay announced the big news via Instagram, sharing a photo of a white baby onesie with the words "Coming soon..." scrawled across it.

"We are blessed and excited!” she wrote in the caption.

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive, and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” Lindsay told TMZ in a statement about her pregnancy.

See Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy announcement, below:

"Love love love loveeeee," the star's younger sister, Ali Lohan, commented on the post, while Lindsay's Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried commented, "This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!"

Lindsay spoke openly about wanting to have kids during a conversation with Seyfried for Interview magazine in 2022.

"I want to do a few fun things, and then I want to do some more serious things. And I want to have kids," Lindsay revealed of her career trajectory.

When Seyfried remarked, "You seem like you're in a nice space," and noted that Lindsay seemed "so chill," the Freaky Friday star replied, "Yeah, I’m ready."

Lindsay married Shammas in April 2022. Shammas is a Kuwaiti-Lebanese Credit Suisse financier and has a private Instagram account.

Lindsay first confirmed Shammas was her husband in a July 2022 Instagram post.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day," she wrote.

It's unclear when or how the two met, but they seemingly met in Dubai, where the 36-year-old Falling for Christmas star has lived since 2014. The pair began dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2021.

Lindsay announced their engagement in November 2021, writing on Instagram, "My love. My life. My family. My future."

See Lindsay's husband, below: