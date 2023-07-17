Lindsay Lohan Welcomes Baby: Find Out if She Had a Boy or Girl!

Lindsay Lohan is officially a mom!

The Falling for Christmas star recently welcomed her first baby, a boy, with her husband Bader Shammas in Dubai, where the couple lives.

It is unclear when exactly the Mean Girls icon gave birth, but in a statement on Monday (July 17), a representative told People, "Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love."

The baby boy's name, Luai, is an Arabic name meaning "shield or protector."

Fans reacted to the happy baby news online.

"Knowing what she went through, this makes me so happy," one fan tweeted.

"A prince was born," another person declared in a tweet.

"Lindsay Lohan is a mom now… I guess it’s time for me to sit my old ass down, too," someone else wrote on Twitter.

"Imagine ur mom is Lindsay Lohan, bruh," another person joked.

Lohan announced her pregnancy on Instagram in March 2023. "We are blessed and excited!" she wrote.

Many stars congratulated Lohan in the comments, such as Paris Hilton, who wrote, "Congratulations, love! So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club!"

Lohan also shared glimpses into her pregnancy journey via her Instagram. She showed off her baby's cozy nursery on July 12.

In November 2022, Lohan discussed her desire to start a family with Amanda Seyfried for Interview magazine, saying she planned on raising kids in Dubai.

"It’s so safe there, and the schools are great," she shared.

Lohan and Shammas have been together publicly since February 2020. They got engaged in November 2021 and tied the knot in April 2022.

"Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids, and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four. We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her," Lohan's mom Dina Lohan shared with People recently.