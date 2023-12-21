Rachel McAdams Missed ‘Mean Girls’ Reunion for Commercial As She ‘Wasn’t That Excited’ About It

Rachel McAdams missed the recent Mean Girls reunion because she "wasn't that excited" about signing for a commercial.

Co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert who all starred in the 2004 teen comedy got back together to film a Black Friday advert for supermarket giant Walmart, but McAdams was noticeably missing from the line-up - and the actress insists she didn't know the other members of the film's "Plastics" gang had all agreed to take part.

She told Variety: "I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.

"Also … I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."

McAdams, who played Regina George in the original film, also won't be taking part in a new Mean Girls movie based around the Broadway musical version which was adapted for the screen by the original film's creator Tina Fey.

The actress said she had met with Fey to discuss the project but she wasn't able to commit to joining in. She added: "Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end.

"I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it."

The Mean Girls musical movie will be released in 2024.

Although the film was initially set to drop on Paramount+, it has now been given a theatrical release by the studio and will be on screens from January 12.

Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey and Renée Rapp star in the movie, which is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.

Jon Hamm will take on the role of Coach Carr, the gym coach and incompetent sex-ed teacher, and, Busy Philipps joined the cast as Mrs. George, the mother of Regina George, who is played by Rapp in the film.